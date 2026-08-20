Makai Lemon Back at Practice
Makai Lemon (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday, seen warming up alongside his teammates without a red non-contact jersey. The Eagles are participating in their second day of joint practices with the New England Patriots, so after being sidelined for more than two weeks with a hamstring injury, Lemon will get his first taste of NFL competition against a different team. The 20th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Lemon was expected to be a major piece in replacing the production of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, with whom he will share the field on Thursday, but his absence has allowed Dontayvion Wicks to step in as the team's second wide receiver option behind DeVonta Smith. Lemon has fallen to RotoBaller's WR47, but a few positive reports could see his stock rise in the final weeks of draft season. UPDATE: Lemon is practicing on a limited basis, according to NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro.
Source: Dave Zangaro
Source: Dave Zangaro