Justin Fields to Start Saturday's Preseason Game
Justin Fields is preparing to start Saturday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is taking first-team reps in Thursday's practice behind the rest of the starting offensive line, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. The Chiefs will hold Patrick Mahomes out of a second straight preseason game as he continues to recover from a torn ACL and LCL in his knee from late last year. Fields also started the team's preseason opener last week against the Los Angeles Rams and went 4-for-4 passing for 41 yards and ran the ball twice for nine yards. The 27-year-old former 11th overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021 from Ohio State has elite rushing ability for a QB, but his accuracy issues as a passer have kept him from realizing his true potential as a starter in the NFL. Fields was a disaster for the New York Jets last year and played in a career-low nine games, completing 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. His fantasy stock in all formats is at a new low in 2026 as the backup in KC, but if he is forced into action, he could become interesting in two-QB superflex leagues in head coach Andy Reid's offense.
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick