Myles Gaskin Announces Retirement
Myles Gaskin has announced his retirement from the NFL, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "Football . . . there will never be enough words to explain how I feel about you, so I won't even try," Gaskin posted to social media on Wednesday night. "What I will do is give all the game you gave me to the next generation of young players who dare to be great. Thank you. It's been real." A seventh-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft, Gaskin appeared in 47 games across seven seasons with four different teams, finishing his career with 2,072 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns.
Source: Pro Football Talk
Source: Pro Football Talk