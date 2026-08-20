Joe Burrow, Bengals Starters to Sit in Second Preseason Game
Joe Burrow, for Saturday's preseason contest against the Chicago Bears, regardless of how Thursday's joint practice against Chicago goes, according to Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated. Burrow will be active in the joint practice on Thursday after going 5-for-6 for 39 yards passing in last week's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. The 29-year-old former first overall pick in 2020 out of LSU has been a boom-or-bust fantasy signal-caller in his six years in the league. Burrow, a three-time Pro Bowler, has thrown for over 4,000 yards in three of his six seasons, but he has also had three seasons wiped out by injuries. He led the league in attempts (652), passing yards (4,918), passing touchdowns (43), and yards per game (289.3) in 17 games in 2024 but then played in a career-low eight games in 2025 due to injury. Burrow has arguably the best receiving duo in the league in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and should bounce back in 2026 if he can stay on the field. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 4 QB, behind only Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jayden Daniels.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jay Morrison
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jay Morrison