Evan Engram Raves About Broncos Offense
Evan Engram failed to reach 500 receiving yards in his first season with the team, scoring only one touchdown, but to hear him tell it, big things are in store not just for him, but for the entire Broncos offense in Year 1 under new play-caller Davis Webb. "One of the most impressive things is he's really just kind of built something for everybody," Engram recently shared with the media. "Everybody's got plays. Anytime anybody is getting the ball, it's an explosive. You look at Pat Bryant and the camp he's having. [Courtland Sutton], he's balling as usual. Troy Franklin's flying all over the field. The running backs are getting active. Tight ends are making plays." The Broncos finished 10th in the league by yards per game in 2025 while ranking 14th by points scored, but following the addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle via trade and the drafting of running back Jonah Coleman into an already deep room of J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, expectations are in place for a major step forward. At RotoBaller's TE34, Engram has spent most of the summer off of drafters' radars, but a strong start could see him work his way into the early-season streaming conversation.
Source: Kevin Patra - Around the NFL
Source: Kevin Patra - Around the NFL