Rachaad White Won't Play on Saturday
Rachaad White (hamstring), who was hurt on his final play of joint practice on Wednesday against the Miami Dolphins, will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Quinn told ESPN's John Keim. Quinn also said that White is "certainly close," so it does not appear his hamstring injury is serious at all. The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala reports that White is out at practice on Thursday and was seen catching footballs on the Juggs machine. The Commanders will have a lighter practice. If White responds well the rest of the week and early next week, he could be cleared to participate in the team's final preseason contest on Friday, Aug. 28, against the Baltimore Ravens. In his first year in Washington, White is expected to serve in a change-of-pace role behind RB1 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but his pass-catching prowess could make him a sneaky flex option at the RB position in point-per-reception fantasy formats. In his three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White caught 205 passes on 230 targets for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns in 67 games (48 starts). RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 41 RB for 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim