Puka Nacua Remains Out With Psoas Soreness
Puka Nacua (psoas) remained out Thursday and did not take part in the joint practice with the New Orleans Saints, according to Sarah Barshop. Nacua has been sidelined since developing soreness in his psoas during the Aug. 11 joint session with Dallas. His absence Thursday was expected. Sean McVay said Monday that Nacua was doing well but the Rams could hold him out until next week, stressing that they want a return to performance rather than simply getting him back on the field. Nacua has continued conditioning and weight work while sidelined. He is coming off a huge 2025 season, leading the NFL with 129 catches while piling up 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. The Rams are clearly taking the cautious route with one of their most important offensive players, and Thursday's absence doesn't appear to represent a setback from the timeline McVay laid out earlier this week.
Source: Sarah Barshop
Source: Sarah Barshop