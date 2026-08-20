C.J. Stroud to Play a Few Series on Thursday Night
C.J. Stroud is set to play a few series in Thursday night's preseason contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with the first-team offensive line, a league source told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Stroud and the first-team O-line will get roughly 25 plays. The Texans will continue their offensive-line evaluation as the team searches for its top five guys heading into the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills. Stroud and the Texans' O-line are looking to be more consistent in 2026. After a Pro Bowl selection in his first year in the league, Stroud has regressed in each of the last two years and threw for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 regular-season starts in Year 3 in 2025. The 24-year-old former second overall pick out of Ohio State just lost one of his top receivers in Jayden Higgins (knee) to a torn ACL, too, which puts a little damper on his bounce-back potential this year. He certainly has the skills to turn it around, but he is going to need some help. Draft him as a low-end QB2 with upside in superflex leagues.
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson