Jets Looking for Adonai Mitchell to Step Up
Garrett Wilson, and they are hoping that Adonai Mitchell can be that guy in 2026, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "If he continues on this trajectory right here," receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said of Mitchell, "he will be a really good Robin for our Batman. Big time." The Jets believe that Mitchell is an ascending talent and is ready to pop in his third year in the league after they acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas failed to be effective in his year-plus with Indy but caught 24 of his 58 targets for 301 yards and his first two NFL touchdowns in eight games to close out the year with the Jets last season. Mitchell is signed through the 2027 season and was a prime target of the Jets' front office in the trade that sent cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts in 2025. His QB situation with Geno Smith running the offense is not ideal, but the Jets are committed to him, and he will have plenty of opportunities to do damage in his first year with the team. Fantasy managers should be looking at Mitchell as a late-round sleeper in upcoming drafts.
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini