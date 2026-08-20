Quinshon Judkins Misses Second Straight Practice
Quinshon Judkins was not practicing Thursday, his second straight absence, according to Daniel Oyefusi. Judkins also sat out Wednesday after working throughout camp up to that point. His absence began one day after a particularly physical Tuesday practice in which he took some extra contact, though Cleveland has not said the two are connected. Judkins led the Browns with 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries as a rookie, adding 26 catches for 171 yards. His season ended in Week 16 with a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula, but he recovered in time for full offseason work and had been participating normally this summer. Two missed practices in a row now make this more than a one-day maintenance note. Until Cleveland provides some context, Judkins' availability remains an open question.
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Source: Daniel Oyefusi