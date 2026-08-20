Joe Burrow Treating 2026 as Now-or-Never Season
Joe Burrow is treating 2026 like a now-or-never season when it comes to winning a championship, according to Ben Baby. Asked directly about that mindset Thursday, Burrow said, "That's how I'm treating it." Cincinnati is coming off a 6-11 season and has now missed the playoffs three years in a row after making back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2021 and 2022. Burrow only started eight games last year after a toe injury sent him to injured reserve, but he still threw for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. The urgency isn't new. Burrow said earlier this offseason that this is the best roster he's had in seven seasons with the Bengals, and he's been noticeably more vocal about what he expects from the team. He's entering 2026 with one goal in mind, and he isn't being subtle about it.
Source: Ben Baby
Source: Ben Baby