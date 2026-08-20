Patrick Mahomes Won't Play in Second Preseason Game
Patrick Mahomes (knee) will not play in the team's second preseason game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Matt McMullen of the team's official website. Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier, and Chris Oladokun will once again split up the reps at QB for the Chiefs. Mahomes has been full-go since the start of training camp after tearing the ACL and LCL in his knee late last season, but the Chiefs have been hesitant to use him in a preseason game so far. It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will get a dress rehearsal in the final preseason contest next Friday against the Seattle Seahawks. But all signs point to Mahomes being ready to roll for the Week 1 season opener against the division-rival Denver Broncos. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is no longer a slam dunk for QB1 status in fantasy football, and the Chiefs could rely heavily on their ground game to aid Mahomes in 2026. Betting against the former 10th overall pick from Texas Tech has never been wise, though. RotoBaller has ranked him as the No. 12 fantasy QB as he and the Chiefs offense look to bounce back this year.
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen