J.J. McCarthy Likely to Start Saturday Against Ravens
J.J. McCarthy will more than likely start Saturday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Kevin Seifert. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Kyler Murray and many of Minnesota's other starters are unlikely to play after getting two days of work against Baltimore in joint practices this week. That should mean a longer look at McCarthy. He took over after Murray's opening series in the preseason opener against the Giants and completed 4 of 7 passes for 34 yards while playing the rest of the first half. McCarthy is currently Minnesota's No. 2 quarterback, and Saturday should give him plenty of snaps to keep working in that role. With most of the first-team offense expected to sit, the focus will be on how McCarthy handles a larger chunk of the game against Baltimore.
Source: Kevin Seifert
Source: Kevin Seifert