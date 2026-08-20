Chris Olave Appears to Get Day Off Thursday
Chris Olave appears to be getting the day off Thursday, according to Nick Underhill. Olave was not taking part as the Saints opened their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, two days after he was heavily involved against Dallas. There hasn't been any indication from Underhill's initial report that an injury is behind Thursday's absence. Olave is coming off the best season of his career, catching 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games while earning second-team All-Pro honors. The Saints also signed him to a multi-year extension shortly before training camp. After a busy summer and a strong showing against the Cowboys earlier this week, Thursday looks like a chance for New Orleans to give its top receiver a break.
Source: Nick Underhill
Source: Nick Underhill