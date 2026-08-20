Khalil Shakir Misses Practice With Injury
Khalil Shakir is dealing with an injury and did not participate in Tuesday's practice at Highmark Stadium, according to Katherine Fitzgerald. Head coach Joe Brady confirmed Thursday that Shakir and defensive tackle Ed Oliver are both dealing with injuries after sitting out the stadium session. Shakir had been active throughout camp before the absence. He led Buffalo in both receptions and receiving yards last season, catching 72 passes for 719 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. The Bills added DJ Moore this offseason, but Shakir still figures to have a steady role in a passing game that leaned on him heavily in 2025. Buffalo is also managing a foot/toe sprain for Keon Coleman, so the receiver room has taken a few hits this week. That makes any missed work more notable with Week 1 approaching. Shakir's next practice appearance will be the important part from here.
Source: Katherine Fitzgerald
Source: Katherine Fitzgerald