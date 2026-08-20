Ja'Kobi Lane Continues to Turn Heads at Ravens Camp
Ja'Kobi Lane continues to be one of the loudest stories of training camp, with Rookie Watch highlighting the rookie's catch radius and ability to win contested throws. The buzz is backed up by Baltimore's own camp reports. Lane has made difficult catches over Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey and other Ravens defensive backs, and head coach Jesse Minter said earlier this month that the consistency is starting to show up every day. He carried that into the preseason opener, catching three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia. Baltimore took Lane 80th overall in April after he finished his final USC season with 49 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns. He is currently listed behind Rashod Bateman on the depth chart, but the rookie keeps forcing his way into the conversation. At 6-foot-4 with a 40-inch vertical and huge hands, Lane gives this offense a different kind of target.
Source: Rookie Watch
Source: Rookie Watch