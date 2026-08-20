Geno Smith to Start Friday Against Steelers
Geno Smith will start Friday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Connor Hughes. Smith missed the opener against Tampa Bay after developing ankle soreness during joint practices, but he's been back at practice throughout this week. Friday will be his first game action since returning to the Jets in a March trade with Las Vegas. New York has already made it clear that Smith is its starter for 2026, so this is about getting him some live reps in Frank Reich's offense before the games count. Smith started 15 games for the Raiders last season and completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The Jets originally planned to play him in the preseason opener before the ankle issue got in the way. Now they'll finally get that first look at Smith running the offense in a game.
Source: Connor Hughes
Source: Connor Hughes