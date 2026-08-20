Kendrick Bourne Still Has Little Redraft Appeal
Kendrick Bourne has a real job in this offense. Fantasy managers just shouldn't confuse that with a big one. Arizona has him slotted behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, and the team called Bourne an "upper-level No. 3" this week. Bourne seems perfectly fine with that. He told the Cardinals he chased a bigger role in New England and now feels back in the role that fits him best under Mike LaFleur. Last season gives you a pretty good picture of the upside and the problem. Bourne caught 37 passes for 551 yards and no touchdowns, with 284 of those yards coming in back-to-back 142-yard games. He did catch a 12-yarder from Jacoby Brissett in Arizona's second preseason game, but there isn't much here pointing to a volume jump. Harrison, Wilson and Trey McBride all have stronger claims on targets. Bourne can help Arizona. In standard redraft leagues, he's still mostly an injury-away depth option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller