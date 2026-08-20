Brandyn Garcia Remains an Appealing Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target
Brandyn Garcia has emerged as one of the better arms in his team's bullpen so far this season, recording a 2.48 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 42 strikeouts, and four saves across 36 1/3 innings (43 games). Since designating veteran reliever Paul Sewald for assignment in early August, Arizona has operated with a committee approach to the closer role. Along with Garcia, Diamondbacks right-handers Justin Martinez, Kevin Ginkel, and Juan Morillo are also candidates to see save chances. Still, Garcia has posted an excellent 30.4% strikeout rate while walking just 6.5% of the batters he's faced. He's also generated a 63.7% ground-ball rate while allowing just 0.50 HR/9. Even if Garcia does not see every save opportunity in Arizona, he should continue to provide elite ratios and could pick up the occasional win while working in high-leverage spots. In deeper leagues, Garcia could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller