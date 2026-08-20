Jackson Jobe Remains a High-Upside Waiver Wire Target Following Injury Return
Jackson Jobe missed the remainder of the 2025 season and the first four-plus months of 2026. However, the 24-year-old returned to the big league mound on August 8 and has now made three starts, recording a 1-1 record with a 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts across 14 innings. Jobe's stuff looks to be back to where it was before the injury, as he's averaged 98.0 miles per hour on his fastball. He also dominated in his minor league rehab outings before returning to the Tigers, recording a 1.76 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 15 1/3 innings. Jobe hasn't yet figured out how to generate consistent whiffs at the MLB level, logging just a 17.6% strikeout rate across 67 career big-league innings. Still, the young right-hander was considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball before getting injured and remains a high-upside waiver wire target in leagues where he's not already rostered.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller