Ryan Nembhard's Option Exercised After Record-Setting Rookie Year
Ryan Nembhard had his $2.2 million team option for 2026-27 exercised, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported. The undrafted Canadian closed his rookie year with 23 assists in the finale against Chicago, a Mavericks rookie record that broke coach Jason Kidd's franchise mark, set with Kyrie Irving out and Cooper Flagg gone early. Nembhard averaged 6.6 points and 5.3 assists in 19.5 minutes over 60 games, but thin scoring and efficiency leave him a dynasty-only assists source with Irving due back. The Gonzaga product who led the nation in dimes is a name worth tracking.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein