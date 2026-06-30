DeAndre Jordan Returns to Pelicans for 19th NBA Season
DeAndre Jordan is re-signing with the team for his 19th NBA season, Chris Haynes reported, keeping the reigning Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year in town. Jordan, who turns 38 in July, played just 12 games last season and now serves mostly as a mentor for a young frontcourt, so there is nothing to chase in any fantasy format. The more useful takeaway: his return does not threaten the runway of Derik Queen or Yves Missi, who remain the bigs to own behind Zion Williamson. Now on his eighth team, the 2008 second-round pick is pure veteran glue.
Source: Chris Haynes
Source: Chris Haynes