Darius Slayton's Long-Term Role in New York is Uncertain Entering 2026
Darius Slayton recorded 37 catches for 538 yards and one touchdown on 63 targets. Slayton remains a steady downfield presence, as he's averaged 15.1 yards per reception over the last four seasons. However, he was unable to step into a higher-volume role last season, even after star Giants wideout Malik Nabers (knee) went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. Entering 2026, New York has a new coaching staff in place that may not be as partial to Slayton. The Giants signed veteran wideouts Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, and Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency in addition to using a third-round pick in the 2026 Draft on wide receiver Malachi Fields. As Slayton enters his age-29 season, he may be in line for a significantly reduced role in his team's offense. In dynasty formats, managers may want to see whether they can move Slayton for any value.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller