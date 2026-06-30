Malik Benson Stands Out During OTAs and Minicamp
Malik Benson made the most of his organized team activities and minicamp opportunities this offseason, according to Levi Edwards of the team's official website. Edwards writes that Benson "could be a sneaky addition" to the receiving corps in 2026. He caught a handful of deep passes from all of the Raiders quarterbacks during portions of practice open to the media this spring, and he's a young pass-catcher to watch when training camp rolls around at the end of July. In his final collegiate season last year with the University of Oregon, Benson stepped up with 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games played for the Ducks. The Raiders have one of the most wide-open WR groups in the NFL with training camp approaching, giving Benson an opportunity to carve out a role behind the likes of Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Jack Bech. He'll likely be competing with Dont'e Thornton for the WR4 role in Vegas in his first year in the NFL. Right now, Benson is only a deep sleeper for fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper formats.
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards