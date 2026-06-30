Robert Williams III Staying With Portland
Robert Williams III has signed a new three-year, $44 million contract with the team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. There were murmurs that the 28-year-old would explore the free agency market, but that ultimately didn't come to fruition. Williams played 59 games last season, one of the healthiest in his career, and averaged 6.7 points, seven rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 17.1 minutes of action. Barring drastic improvement from sophomore center Yang Hansen, Williams will serve as the backup to Donovan Clingan again for the 2026-27 season.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN