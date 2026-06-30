Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Scratched on Tuesday With Back Tightness
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (back) has been scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup against the visiting New York Mets due to back tightness. Sean Keys will make the start at first base for Toronto and will bat cleanup against Mets right-hander Nolan McLean. It's a bit concerning for Guerrero's fantasy managers after he left last Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs early with a back injury. The 27-year-old Canadian returned the very next day, but his back issue has cropped up again, which means he's likely to sit out at least a few days this time around. Perhaps the five-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner hasn't been fully healthy for much of the first half of the season, which would help explain his .268/.347/.348 slash line with a .695 OPS, only four home runs, 34 RBI, 45 runs scored, and six stolen bases in his 299 at-bats. For now, we'll consider Vladdy day-to-day, but this could quickly turn into an injured-list situation if he is unable to return to the Jays' lineup by this weekend.
Source: Toronto Blue Jays
Source: Toronto Blue Jays