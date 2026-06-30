Max Fried to Throw to Live Hitters Again on Sunday
Max Fried (elbow) will throw another live batting practice session on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Fried threw a two-inning simulated game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday for the first time since going on the injured list in mid-May and apparently didn't suffer any setbacks. If he has another successful live session on Sunday, the Yankees could clear him to start a minor-league rehab assignment. The 32-year-old southpaw and three-time All-Star is making good progress, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to be a realistic option to rejoin New York's starting rotation until after the All-Star break in mid-July. He has been a must-start since joining the Yankees before last season, going 23-8 with a 2.94 ERA (2.98 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 239 strikeouts and 70 walks in 257 innings pitched across his 42 starts. Fried was 4-3 this year with a 3.21 ERA (2.71 FIP), 1.00 WHIP, and 50:19 K:BB in 61 2/3 innings across 10 starts before going on the IL with an elbow injury.
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner