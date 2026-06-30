Jac Caglianone Returns From Going Injury to Face Rays
Jac Caglianone (groin) is serving as the designated hitter and is batting third for the Royals in Tuesday's contest at home against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays and right-hander Griffin Jax, according to MLB.com. Caglianone is good to go following Monday's off day. The young left-handed slugger was pulled from Sunday's game early with soreness in his left groin. The 23-year-old former sixth overall pick in 2024 out of the University of Florida has taken a big step in 2026 in his second year in the majors and will carry a .265/.337/.481 slash line, .818 OPS, 14 home runs, 30 RBI, 39 runs scored, and three steals in 268 at-bats into Tuesday's action. Cags' 30.3% strikeout rate isn't ideal, though, and he has gone 10-for-45 (.222) with six home runs, a triple, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored, three walks, and 16 strikeouts in his last 11 games played. The power from the left side is real, but Caglianone's frequent swing-and-miss doesn't make him an ideal target for batting average or on-base percentage. He's currently rostered in 78% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com