Ronald Acuna Jr. Going Through Full Workout on Tuesday
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) is going through a full pre-game workout at Truist Park on Tuesday, according to Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Acuna has already missed over three weeks with a left-hamstring strain, but the Braves are in no rush to bring him back to the major-league roster since it's the second time he has been on the 10-day injured list with the same injury this year. It appears that the former MVP is getting closer to returning to the Braves, but he could still be asked to go on a minor-league rehab assignment, meaning he's not guaranteed to come back before the All-Star break in July. The five-time All-Star has had a very disappointing 2026 season so far, as he has slashed just .251/.373/.421 with a .793 OPS, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 31 runs scored in his 195 at-bats while dealing with injuries once again. Acuna still has five-category upside for fantasy managers, though, so he needs to remain stashed in an IL spot in all leagues until he's ready to return.
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop