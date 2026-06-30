Curtis Mead a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Amidst Breakout Campaign
Curtis Mead has been one of the bigger breakout surprises of the 2026 season thus far, hitting .227/.323/.468 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI, 36 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 251 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has reduced his strikeout rate to a career-best 18.7% while upping his barrel rate to a career-high 11%. Mead has also emerged as a near-everyday fixture in the Nationals lineup at third base after opening the year in more of a short side platoon role. He got off to a slow start to the month of June but has turned it on of late, logging six hits and two home runs in his last 21 plate appearances. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Mead profiles as a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller