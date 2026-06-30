Cole Young Stays Hot in June, Hits Two Home Runs on Monday
Cole Young continued to swing the bat well in the team's 6-2 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Monday, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI to boost his season average to .260 and his OPS to .713. It was the 22-year-old's first multi-homer game of his young career. Although Young's season line might not impress anyone, he has picked things up in June and has gone 30-for-102 (.294) with five home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI, and 11 runs scored in 26 games and 107 plate appearances during the month. The young middle infielder is now slashing .260/.321/.392 on the season with nine long balls, 40 RBI, 37 runs scored, and two stolen bases in his 311 at-bats in his first full year in the majors in Seattle. With an expected batting average of .277 and an xwOBA of .329 (wOBA of .304), Young's batted-ball profile suggests that his improvement in June is no fluke. If you need middle-infield help in deep-mixed fantasy leagues, you could do much worse than Young, who is only rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com