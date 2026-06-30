Daulton Varsho a Must-Add Outfielder Ahead of Potential Second-Half Breakout
Daulton Varsho is hitting .258/.330/.425 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 31 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. The oft-injured Varsho hit the 10-day injured list earlier this month with a wrist issue, but he returned as soon as eligible and has largely stayed healthy otherwise this season. Varsho's power is down in 2026, as he's logged a 7% barrel rate after posting a 15.9% barrel rate in 2025. However, he's cut his strikeout rate to a career-best 21%, which has helped raise his batting average floor. Varsho is also slugging .472 in June and has three stolen bases this month despite the missed time. If his power/speed profile fully returns in the second half of the season, Varsho could be a highly valuable five-category contributor for fantasy managers. In leagues where he remains available, Varsho should be a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller