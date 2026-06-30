Walbert Urena Remains a Waiver-Wire Priority Despite Rough Outing
Walbert Urena had a rough day in his most recent start, allowing seven earned runs across 4 1/3 innings against the Athletics. However, even with the blowup outing, Urena has been a breakout success story this season for the Angels. Across 71 2/3 innings (15 games), Urena has recorded a 5-6 record with a 3.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts. The 22-year-old's WHIP is inflated by his 11.8% walk rate, which is a bit of a concern for fantasy managers. Still, Urena is averaging 97.6 miles per hour on his fastball and owns a 54.5% ground ball rate, which has helped him limit damage via the long ball (0.63 HR/9). Particularly in deeper league formats, Urena profiles as a quality innings eater who should be targeted on the waiver wire where available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller