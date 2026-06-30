Jazz Chisholm Jr. Won't Start on Tuesday Against Tigers
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (head) won't be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's clash against the visiting Detroit Tigers after he collided with outfielder Jasson Dominguez in Monday's loss. However, Boone hopes Chisholm is available off the bench. Chisholm took an elbow to his head on Monday night and was put in the concussion protocol. The fact that the 28-year-old might be available off the bench a day later suggests that he might have avoided a concussion and won't land on the seven-day concussion list as we head into July. If Chisholm avoided a concussion, he could be back in action as early as Wednesday's game against Detroit. The two-time All-Star is batting just .222 (63-for-284) on the season with an on-base percentage just over .300 and a 28.7% strikeout rate, but his power (12 homers) and speed (24 stolen bases) make him enticing as a fantasy second baseman in the Bronx. Check back on Wednesday to see if he's back on the field. UPDATE: MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports that Chisholm passed all of his concussion tests and should be available off the bench on Tuesday.
Source: Talkin' Yanks
Source: Talkin' Yanks