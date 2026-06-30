Gregory Soto Struggles in Eighth-Inning Opportunity
Gregory Soto entered Monday's game against the Phillies in the bottom of the eighth inning with a three-run lead. He started his outing with a strikeout of Bryce Harper, but then allowed a home run to Brandon Marsh and a single to Bryson Stott, who later came around to score as well. Soto was charged with two runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning. He did earn his seventh hold of the season, but he has allowed at least one run in five of his last eight games. He has a 14.85 ERA in those eight outings, and his season ERA is up to 4.37. As evidenced by his entry in the eighth inning, he seems to have lost his closer role to Dennis Santana and Mason Montgomery. Montgomery finished the game on Monday night in a non-save situation and seems to be the reliever to own in Pittsburgh at this point in the season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN