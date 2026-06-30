Christopher Morel Agrees to Minor-League Contract With the Mets
Christopher Morel will be headed to Triple-A Syracuse after agreeing to a minor-league deal with the New York Mets. The deal includes multiple opt-outs for Morel, who is looking to establish his value and get back to the majors. The 27-year-old righty had back-to-back seasons with over 20 homers for the Cubs and Rays in 2023 and 2024, but he only hit .219 last year with 11 homers, and this season he struggled even more with the Miami Marlins. He was limited to 22 games and hit just .162 with no homers and one stolen base to go with his .198 wOBA. Morel was outrighted to Triple-A last week but opted to become a free agent instead. He'll try to re-establish his value and get back to the majors with the Mets or another team later this season. He's worth keeping an eye on, but can be left on the waiver wire in all formats at this point.
Source: Will Sammon
Source: Will Sammon