Paul Sewald Holds On for Save No. 19, Still a Viable Option?
Paul Sewald made it an adventure, but he navigated through some trouble on Monday to still close out his team's 5-4 win over the Giants. He earned his 19th save of the season, but allowed two runs on three hits. Heliot Ramos led off the ninth with a home run, and Bryce Eldrige singled and later scored on a single by pinch-hitter Drew Cavanaugh. Sewald got the final two outs with Eldridge stranded on first base as the potential tying run. The 36-year-old veteran has hit a bit of a rough patch, allowing six runs on eight hits in his last 3 2/3 innings across four appearances. If he continues to scuffle, Jonathan Loaisiga and Brandyn Garcia are candidates to step in and pick up some saves. Sewald did get the job done and still seems to be the top option for now, but his struggles definitely make this an important closer situation to monitor.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN