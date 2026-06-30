Bryce Elder's Velocity Down, to be Skipped in Rotation?
Bryce Elder lasted only four innings on Saturday and allowed five earned runs in his most recent outing against the San Francisco Giants, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Elder's velocity was down roughly one mph with each of his pitches. He has a 2.70 ERA in nine starts on regular rest and a 5.56 ERA in his other eight starts in 2026. But his drop in velocity over the weekend will likely lead the Braves to give him extra rest before his next appearance, per Bowman. The 27-year-old's ERA has risen from 1.97 to 4.01, and he's surrendered 29 earned runs in his last 30 innings for an 8.70 ERA. But from Aug. 24 of last year until May 22 of this year, Elder had a 2.30 ERA, which was the fifth-best ERA during that span. There's still reason to believe that Elder can turn things around after his recent rough stretch. If the Braves push Elder back, right-hander Hurston Waldrep is the top candidate to make a start for the Braves.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman