Trent Grisham Will be Activated on Friday
Trent Grisham (hamstring) and third baseman Ryan McMahon (illness) will play in a minor-league rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday and then be activated from the 10-day injured list on Friday for the start of their series at home against the Minnesota Twins. Grisham has been sidelined since the middle of June with a strained right hamstring, but he will be back this weekend as the team's starting center fielder, barring a setback during his rehab game on Wednesday. The 29-year-old former 15th overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015 can provide some pop in the outfield for fantasy managers seeking depth. Through 66 games and 264 plate appearances in 2026 in his third year with the Yanks, Grisham is hitting .232/.341/.406 with a .747 OPS, eight homers, 35 RBI, six steals, and 40 runs scored. Nobody should be expecting him to repeat his career year in 2025, when he hit 34 homers and drove in 74, but Grisham can still be an asset in mixed fantasy leagues when he faces right-handed pitchers.
Source: Talkin' Yanks
Source: Talkin' Yanks