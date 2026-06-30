Can Jonathon Brooks Deliver Upon His Rising 2026 ADP?
Jonathon Brooks continues to pick up steam heading into the 2026 season. With best ball drafts and some early redraft leagues already underway, Brooks has been one of the fastest risers by ADP, and the bull case is easy to see. Brooks was the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft after a final collegiate season at Texas in which he topped 1,400 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns while showcasing his versatility in the passing game. Carolina's leading rusher from 2025, Rico Dowdle, is no longer with the team, and reports out of the non-contact setting of minicamp have some believing that Brooks could push veteran Chuba Hubbard for a starting role. Hubbard was unimpressive for much of 2025, but it's important to remember that he was dealing with a lingering calf issue for most of the year, and while Brooks represents unproven upside, two catastrophic knee injuries have limited him to only 23 total snaps and nine rushing attempts in his short career. With a rising swell of support for Brooks, there's little question about which Panthers running back to roster in dynasty leagues, but for 2026 redraft leagues, with their ADPs creeping closer and closer together, Brooks has the potential to disappoint if Carolina opts to give first crack at starting duties to a healthy Hubbard.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller