Cam Smith Continues to Leave the Yard, has Two-Homer Game Against Twins
Cam Smith continued his power binge in Monday night's 5-4 loss at home to the visiting Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two solo home runs to raise his season batting average to .222 and his OPS to .685. The 23-year-old former 14th overall pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2024 out of Florida State University is batting only .222 (63-for-284) on the year with an on-base percentage under .300 and a strikeout rate of 25.3% in 85 games (320 plate appearances), but he has already set a new career high in home runs, and four of his last six hits have cleared the fences. It was good to see Smith flex his muscles again after missing Sunday's series finale against the Detroit Tigers due to a sore foot. Although there is a lot of swing and miss in Smith's game, his current xBA sits at .247, and he also has a .332 xwOBA (.294 wOBA), suggesting that positive regression is due in the second half of his sophomore campaign. Smith sits in the 71st percentile in hard-hit rate and the 80th percentile in barrel rate, so when he is making contact, it has been loud. Fantasy managers seeking power should consider Smith off the waiver wire, and he's widely available, as he's rostered in only 11% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com