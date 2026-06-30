Pete Fairbanks Allows a Run in Non-Save Situation
Pete Fairbanks was brought in in the ninth inning at Coors Field against the Rockies on Monday, and the 32-year-old veteran gave up a run on two hits with a strikeout. It hasn't been smooth sailing for Fairbanks lately, as he has allowed four runs on five hits, including a pair of homers, in his last three games. He has an alarming 6.84 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP on the year, although he has converted 12 saves with just two blown saves. He still seems to be the team's best option at the end of games for now, since they would have to turn to a combination or committee of Anthony Bender, Calvin Faucher, Michael Petersen, and John King in his place. Bender is the only pitcher in the group with more than one save this season, and he'd likely be the top option if Fairbanks continues to falter.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN