Could Michael Pittman Jr. Be the Steelers WR1 in 2026?
Michael Pittman Jr. has been an underneath target hog for most of his six-year career, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for him this offseason, the 2020 second-round pick lands in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense seemingly primed to take advantage of his skill set. In his first season with the Steelers, Rodgers finished last in the league in intended air yards per attempt, and heading into his 22nd season at age 42, there's little to suggest a drastic change of approach for 2026. While the Steelers lost running back Kenneth Gainwell to free agency and released tight end Jonnu Smith, two of Rodgers' favorite short-area targets from 2025 have been replaced by Pittman and second-round rookie Germie Bernard. Given the temperamental quarterback's longstanding distrust of rookies, Pittman could be in line for a massive target share. Two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf will still man the outside, but with his downfield skill set aligning closer to those of prime Rodgers than the quick-release check-down maestro of later years, he could become more of a secondary read behind Pittman. Ranked as RotoBaller's WR38, four receiver spots behind Metcalf, Pittman could ultimately prove to be the higher-scoring Steelers receiver, and in full-PPR leagues, he represents one of the better values in the later rounds of drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller