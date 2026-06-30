Hunter Greene Expects to Make Season Debut on Friday or Saturday
Hunter Greene (elbow) said he expects to come off the 60-day injured list to rejoin the team's starting rotation on either Friday or Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles to make his 2026 season debut, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The 26-year-old is finally ready to rejoin the Reds' starting rotation after having surgery on March 11 to remove bone chips from his right elbow. In his three minor-league rehab starts, Greene looked great, tossing 14 1/3 shutout innings with three hits allowed, two walks, and 13 strikeouts. He got up to 82 pitches in his final rehab appearance on Sunday at Triple-A Louisville, so he should not be limited at all pitch-count-wise this weekend against the O's. Greene will most likely return on the Fourth of July, and fantasy managers who have been holding him all year will be hoping he can provide fireworks immediately. Greene needs to be rostered in all fantasy formats for his high-strikeout, ace upside at the top of Cincy's rotation. He's currently rostered in 73% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Gordon Wittenmyer
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Gordon Wittenmyer