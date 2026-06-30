Garrett Whitlock Earns his First Save of the Season, is he a Top Stash for Saves?
Garrett Whitlock could be a great source of saves, depending on where all the pieces land at the MLB trade deadline in a few weeks, and he delivered his first save of the season on Monday night in Boston as the Red Sox won their fifth straight game. Whitlock had two strikeouts and gave up one hit while he was filling in the closer role for Aroldis Chapman, who had pitched in three of the last four games, throwing at least 20 pitches in each appearance. Chapman is still an elite closer and will keep the job in Boston if he stays there, but if he's moved at the deadline, Whitlock could become Boston's primary closer. If you're in a deep league and looking to get ahead of the possible reshuffle, Whitlock is a solid stash for saves since he has a 2.60 ERA, 2.85 FIP, and 32 strikeouts in his 27 2/3 innings this season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN