Is Keaton Mitchell Primed for a Modest Breakout with the Chargers?
Keaton Mitchell has averaged more than six yards per rushing attempt through his first three seasons in the league, but injuries and a sub-200-pound frame have limited him to fewer than 60 carries every year. Landing in a Chargers offense, where new coordinator Mike McDaniel values speed above perhaps any other trait, Mitchell has a chance to see the largest workload of his career. Having run a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine, Mitchell is a player who only gets faster when the pads come on. Per Next Gen Stats, his 14.49 MPH average run speed per carry in 2025 led all players with at least 50 attempts and was more than a full mile per hour faster than the next player on the list, Miami's De'Von Achane. While it's unreasonable to expect a similar level of impact from Mitchell, Achane was one of the league's most explosive players in McDaniel's offense, and if the 24-year-old former undrafted free agent can see even a modest uptick in usage in that same system, he could see weekly fantasy viability as a flex-worthy starter. All indications are that Los Angeles' backfield will run through 2025 first-rounder Omarion Hampton, but Mitchell has both the ability and the environment to develop into one of the most efficient change-of-pace backs in the league, and at RotoBaller's dynasty RB80, he's a low-cost trade target who could see his value rise considerably in the coming years.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller