Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Sell High on Tre Tucker?
Tre Tucker had the most productive season of his career in 2025, recording 57 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns on 92 targets across 17 games. With star Raiders tight end Brock Bowers battling injury for most of the year and veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers being dealt at the trade deadline, Tucker took on a higher-volume role in his team's offense. Las Vegas added a pair of veteran wideouts in Jalen Nailor and Dareke Young in free agency, neither of whom profiles as a significantly high-volume target earner. Still, Bowers should be healthier in 2026, and young Raiders wideouts Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. could take on larger roles as well. Even in his emergent campaign last season, Tucker averaged an underwhelming 1.19 yards per route run. In dynasty formats, managers could be wise to try to take advantage of a potential sell-high window on Tucker ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller