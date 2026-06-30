Aaron Ashby Remains an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Target Despite Lack of Saves
Aaron Ashby picked up his MLB-leading 11th win of 2026 on Monday, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in his team's 5-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Ashby has been extremely valuable in a high-leverage bullpen role for Milwaukee so far this season, recording a 3.24 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 68 strikeouts across 50 innings (39 games). The 28-year-old's 12% walk rate inflates his WHIP, but he's also struck out 31.5% of the batters he's faced this year. The Brewers have Trevor Megill entrenched as their closer, so Ashby is unlikely to provide fantasy managers with saves. Still, Ashby's ability to work multiple innings and Milwaukee's willingness to use him in close games has consistently put him in position to pick up wins while racking up strikeouts. Particularly in deeper league formats, Ashby could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com