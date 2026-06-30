Jonah Coleman Profiles as a Priority Dynasty Stash Candidate Ahead of 2026
Jonah Coleman was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Entering training camp, Coleman likely profiles as the RB3 in Denver behind veteran J.K. Dobbins and 2025 second-rounder RJ Harvey. If Dobbins and Harvey stay healthy, Coleman's usage in 2026 may be limited. However, Dobbins has a long track record of injury issues, as he's cracked 200 touches in just one season since entering the NFL in 2020. Harvey averaged just 3.7 yards per carry as a rookie last season and was much more effective as a receiver out of the backfield, which could be the role the Broncos envision him playing long-term. With a steady rookie season, Coleman could emerge as Denver's lead rusher heading into 2027, and an injury to Dobbins could open a path to playing time even sooner. In dynasty formats, Coleman profiles as a priority stash candidate entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller