James Cook III Set for More Involvement in Bills Passing Game?
James Cook III in the team's passing game, according to Matt Parrino of syracuse.com. Cook III recorded 44 catches for 445 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, but he's finished with fewer than 35 receptions and 300 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. The 26-year-old saw his largest overall workload in 2025, topping 300 carries for the first time and recording 342 touches overall. Carmichael was a part of many offenses with the New Orleans Saints, which heavily featured running back Alvin Kamara as a pass-catcher, and could bring a similar flavor to Buffalo. If Cook III can up his receiving workload without seeing a significant drop-off in rushing production, he may have overall fantasy RB1 upside in 2026.
Source: syracuse.com - Matt Parrino
Source: syracuse.com - Matt Parrino